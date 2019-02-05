Prodigy Plot First U.S. Headlining Tour in 10 Years

Seminal electronic outfit the Prodigy will embark on their first headlining tour of North America in 10 years this May.

The trek boasts a mix of festival sets and headlining solo shows, and starts May 3rd with an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Jacksonville, Florida. The Prodigy will perform solo shows in Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and New York City, while their festival itinerary includes stops at the Epicenter Festival in Rockingham, North Carolina and Open Air in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets for the Prodigy’s solo headlining shows will go on sale February 8th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete ticket information is available on the band’s website.

Last November the Prodigy released their seventh studio album, No Tourists, which marked their first since 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy. The album became the Prodigy’s seventh LP to hit Number One on the U.K. albums chart, making them the first electronic act to achieve such a feat previously attained by artists like Paul McCartney and Elton John.

The Prodigy Tour Dates

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

May 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

May 11 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

May 13 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

May 16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 18 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

May 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival