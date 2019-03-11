Death of Prodigy’s Keith Flint Ruled Suicide

The death of Prodigy singer Keith Flint has been ruled a suicide as a result of hanging, the BBC reports.

A coroner revealed the cause of death to an inquest in Essex, England Monday. A toxicology report is still in the works and a full hearing is scheduled to take place July 23rd. The coroner also confirmed an earlier police statement that Flint’s death is not being considered suspicious.

Flint died March 4th at his home in Essex, England at the age of 49. While a cause of death was not immediately revealed, the Prodigy’s keyboardist and songwriter Liam Howlett wrote on the band’s Instagram that Flint “took his own life.”

Flint first joined the Prodigy as a dancer, but he soon became the lead singer as the group prepped their 1997 album The Fat of the Land, which produced the hits “Breathe,” “Firestarter” and “Smack My Bitch Up.” The record was a smash in the UK and the U.S., and Flint became the charismatic, unmistakable face of the Prodigy, even appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in August 1997.

Though guest vocalists largely replaced Flint on the Prodigy’s next album, 2004’s Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned, he fronted five tracks on the band’s 2009 release, Invaders Must Die. He took on additional songwriting duties for the Prodigy’s 2015 release, The Day Is My Enemy, and he sang three songs on the group’s most recent album, 2018’s No Tourists.