Problem, Snoop Dogg Won’t Let Slackers ‘Dim My Light’ on New Song

Problem has linked up with his mentor and longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg for the new song “Dim My Light.” The song appears on Problem’s Smoke Break EP, which arrives on October 12th.

On the new Audio Anthem-produced track, the rappers drop knowledge on the slackers who refuse to put in the elbow grease and hustle to succeed. “I can’t get no paper with you ’til you get your mind right,” they rap on the hook. “Can’t have your dark cloud dim, dimming my light.”

Smoke Break follows Problem’s Coffee Break, a four-track playlist he released last month.

Yesterday, the NFL announced Snoop Dogg will perform during the Superbowl LVI Half Time alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Earlier this year, Snoop lobbied the NFL for a G-Funk halftime show, saying in an interview, “Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.”