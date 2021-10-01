 Problem, Snoop Dogg Won't Let Slackers 'Dim My Light' on New Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Billie Eilish to Play Sally at 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Concert Event, Because of Course
Home Music Music News

Problem, Snoop Dogg Won’t Let Slackers ‘Dim My Light’ on New Song

Song appears on Compton rapper’s Smoke Break EP

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Problem has linked up with his mentor and longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg for the new song “Dim My Light.” The song appears on Problem’s Smoke Break EP, which arrives on October 12th.

On the new Audio Anthem-produced track, the rappers drop knowledge on the slackers who refuse to put in the elbow grease and hustle to succeed. “I can’t get no paper with you ’til you get your mind right,” they rap on the hook. “Can’t have your dark cloud dim, dimming my light.”

Smoke Break follows Problem’s Coffee Break, a four-track playlist he released last month.

Yesterday, the NFL announced Snoop Dogg will perform during the Superbowl LVI Half Time alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Earlier this year, Snoop lobbied the NFL for a G-Funk halftime show, saying in an interview, “Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.”

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Problem, Snoop Dogg

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.