Heartbroken

Priscilla Presley Says She’s Trying to ‘Keep Our Family Together’ Following Lisa Marie’s Death

"Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter," Elvis' widow says on what would have been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) Getty Images for ABA

Priscilla Presley issued a new statement Wednesday on what would have been Lisa Marie Presley’s 55th birthday, with Priscilla saying she’s trying to “keep our family together” despite a potential legal battle over Lisa Marie’s will.

In January, following Lisa Marie’s funeral, Priscilla asked a California judge to step in and reject an alleged 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust as “invalid”; at the time of Lisa Marie’s death, her daughter Riley Keough and now-deceased son Benjamin were listed as co-trustees of her estate.

Despite the brewing court battle that could pit grandmother against granddaughter, Priscilla told Page Six Wednesday, “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

Priscilla added, “We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers,” she said. “Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

At Lisa Marie’s funeral, both Priscilla and Riley Keough shared emotional tributes to the singer who died at age 54 after being treated for cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Lisa Marie’s official cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner pending “more investigation.”

