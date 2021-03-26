Princess Nokia Pays Homage to Jennifer Lopez in ‘It’s Not My Fault’ Video

It’s been quite a week for Nineties nostalgia. Following Beabadoobee’s throwback video for “Last Day on Earth,” Princess Nokia pays homage to Jennifer Lopez in “It’s Not My Fault.”

The video is a direct nod to Lopez’s 1999 video for “If You Had My Love,” where Mid90s actor Olan Prenatt watches the rapper on surveillance. The new track is an ode to OnlyFans, a subscription platform used by sex workers.

“My video symbolizes my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer’s,” Nokia said in a statement. “It symbolizes the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject. I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era.”

“It’s Not My Fault” was released on Artista; it marks Nokia’s first single on a major label. It follows her hit “I Like Him,” with a video that also had a futuristic theme. Last fall, Nokia spoke with New York Congressperson Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez for Rolling Stone‘s Fridays for Unity video series.