 Princess Nokia Pays Homage to Jennifer Lopez in New Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next These Exercise Bikes Give Peloton a Run for Its Money (and Ship Way Faster Too)
Home Music Music News

Princess Nokia Pays Homage to Jennifer Lopez in ‘It’s Not My Fault’ Video

“My video symbolizes my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer’s,” Nokia says

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s been quite a week for Nineties nostalgia. Following Beabadoobee’s throwback video for “Last Day on Earth,” Princess Nokia pays homage to Jennifer Lopez in “It’s Not My Fault.”

The video is a direct nod to Lopez’s 1999 video for “If You Had My Love,” where Mid90s actor Olan Prenatt watches the rapper on surveillance. The new track is an ode to OnlyFans, a subscription platform used by sex workers.

“My video symbolizes my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer’s,” Nokia said in a statement. “It symbolizes the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject. I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era.”

“It’s Not My Fault” was released on Artista; it marks Nokia’s first single on a major label. It follows her hit “I Like Him,” with a video that also had a futuristic theme. Last fall, Nokia spoke with New York Congressperson Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez for Rolling Stone‘s Fridays for Unity video series.

In This Article: Jennifer Lopez, onlyfans, Princess Nokia

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.