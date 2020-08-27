Princess Nokia Uses Virtual Reality to Find a Mate in ‘I Like Him’ Video

Princess Nokia employs virtual reality to find an ideal match in the futuristic “I Like Him” video. The viral song appears on Everything Sucks, one of two albums the rapper has recently released.

In the Sebastian Sdaigui-directed clip, Princess Nokia, who appears as a cyborg, orders up men on-demand and goes on virtual reality dates to find a match, and ends up finding several of them to be tempting. “I like him/ Like him, too/ He my man/ He my boo,” Princess Nokia raps. “He my type/ He so cute/ I want him/ And I want him, too.”

Earlier this year Princess Nokia released Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful simultaneously, the concept albums are intended to showcase the different sides — the darker and more positive, respectively — of the rapper. Princess Nokia previewed “Practice” and “Green Eggs & Ham” from each half of the double project, which coincided with a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Last month, Princess Nokia appeared in Aluna’s “Get Paid” video and also recently teamed up with Pabllo Vittar for a livestream benefit celebrating Pride.