Princess Nokia to Release Two Albums This Week

Princess Nokia made a surprise album announcement this week: She’ll be releasing not one, but two LPs on Wednesday, February 25th, coinciding with a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The two albums will be titled Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks, and the New York-born singer and rapper has shared two lead singles from each half of the double project. The first, “Green Eggs & Ham,” comes with a whimsical Matilda-inspired music video.

“Have you told your parents that you loved them lately?/I look like my mama in the 1980s,” Nokia raps bittersweetly over a piano line. “If I been bad, well, please forgive me/I remember when my granny use to hit me.”

On the flipside, “Practice,” which got an audio-only release, sees Nokia dissing the hip-hop industry that has doubted her from the get-go: “No major deals, but I finesse Coachella/Bitches with clout love to think that they better/Accomplished shit that you bitches could never/Who cares if you bad ’cause I’m smart and I’m clever.”

Princess Nokia’s last major release was her 2017 album, 1992 Deluxe. This past November, she released the stand-alone single “Balenciaga” and starred in the coming-of-age film Angelfish, in her feature-length debut role.