Princess Nokia Flexes Her Frugal Fashion in ‘Balenciaga’

New York rapper Princess Nokia has a brand new single out, called “Balenciaga.” Over a mid-tempo beat, Nokia flexes her frugal fashion statements in the face of designer clothing: “Is that Chanel or basic as hell/Is that retail or is that resale/I look so fly you can’t even tell/They all spending money, I just get it free, yeah.”

“This song is about the fun I’ve always had taking designer concepts and recreating them with imagination and personality,” Nokia said in a statement. “It’s about weird, off-kilter fashion and the blurred lines between fashion and style. It’s not anti-designer at all…it’s just a song about practicality and comfortability with one’s self. It’s about non-conformity and not taking fashion too seriously. The underlying theme I realized was about not caring what people think and dressing for yourself.”

Princess Nokia will make her feature film debut this month, starring in the coming-of-age drama Angelfish. The film premieres November 14th at New York’s United Palace Theatre and will hit streaming services on November 19th.

The rapper’s previous single was September’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.),” her first new music since her 2018 mixtape A Girl Cried Red.