Princess Nokia Makes Feature Film Debut in ‘Angelfish’ Trailer

Princess Nokia stars in the new trailer for Angelfish, a coming-of-age romance directed by Peter Lee. The film will have its world premiere at New York’s United Palace Theatre on November 14th and be released on digital streaming services on November 19th.

Angelfish takes place in the Bronx in the Nineties and stars Princess Nokia as Eva, “a young woman who’s on her own journey of self-discovery,” opposite Jimi Stanton as Brendan, a high school dropout living with his dysfunctional family. The film follows the couple as they try to navigate their lives and their conflicting upbringings in a changing New York.

“I loved sharing this experience with Peter Lee and the incredible team of women who made this film possible,” Princess Nokia said in a statement. “I’m really grateful to have someone believe in me so much, and believe in this talent — not just my name or the idea of me. He respected me, he respected New York and the importance of bringing these Latino characters alive respectively and accurately. Which has truly meant the world to me.”

Last month, Princess Nokia released her video for “Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.),” her first new music since her 2018 mixtape A Girl Cried Red.