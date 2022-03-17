 Prince Estate Battles Winery in 'Purple Rain' Trademark Dispute - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Chris Brown, Drake Fire Back at ‘Egotistical’ Claim in ‘No Guidance’ Copyright Lawsuit
Home Music Music News

‘Prince Was A Teetotaler’: Winery’s Novel Defense in ‘Purple Rain’ Trademark Dispute

Ohio-based L’uva Bella Winery is defending its right to sell “Purple Rain” wine, saying Prince famously “despised alcohol,” so there’s no consumer confusion

By

Nancy Dillon's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. The saga to settle Prince's estate provides a cautionary tale about what can happen when someone dies without leaving a will, as he did when he died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. The saga to settle Prince's estate provides a cautionary tale about what can happen when someone dies without leaving a will, as he did when he died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. The saga to settle Prince's estate provides a cautionary tale about what can happen when someone dies without leaving a will, as he did when he died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

AP

An Ohio winery now locked in a legal battle with Prince’s estate has floated a novel defense for its “Purple Rain” trademark, saying the late musician’s famed aversion to alcohol means consumers would never link his legacy to its adult beverages.

“To the extent Prince was famous, he was equally famous for his disdain of alcohol,” lawyers for L’uva Bella Winery write in a new motion filed with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board amid the ongoing dispute.

“Prince was a teetotaler who despised alcohol,” the filing obtained by Rolling Stone continues. “Prince never lent his name to any product or enterprise during his lifetime, and never endorsed or promoted any products, let alone any products bearing the name ‘Purple Rain.’ The fans of Prince, knowledgeable about his beliefs and views, would never associate an alcohol-containing product with the artist.”

Related Stories

Jack White Convinced the Prince Estate to Let Him Drop the Mythical, Unreleased 'Camille'
'The Gift That Keeps Giving': Mint Condition on Scoring an Unlikely TikTok Hit, 30 Years Later

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

The winemaker is asserting the new defense after Prince’s estate sued last summer, demanding cancellation of the “Purple Rain” trademark awarded to L’uva in 2019, three years after the Grammy winner’s accidental overdose death. The estate cited a “likelihood of confusion” and “false suggestion of a connection” with the superstar artist as grounds for its petition.

“‘Purple Rain’ is Prince’s most famous song, album, tour, movie, etc., and there can be no doubt that ‘Purple Rain’ signifies Prince. Prince is also undisputedly one of the most famous musicians of all time,” lawyers for the estate espouse in their paperwork.

In January, the late musician’s estate asked the federal board to grant its cancellation request without a trial. L’uva’s lawyers responded by saying they deserve a chance to proceed through discovery, adding the estate’s actions are “contrary to the beliefs, views, and the teachings of the now deceased artist.”

The board issued no immediate rulings in the dispute previously reported by Billboard.

L’uva currently sells its “multi-award winning Purple Rain Concord” wine on its website for $7.99 per bottle.

In This Article: Prince, Purple Rain

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.