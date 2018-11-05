Prince Estate Sets Weekly Music Videos Series for 1995-2010 Catalog

The Prince estate has announced plans to upload weekly batches of music videos, some rarely seen, from the late icon’s 1995 to 2010 output to video streaming sites.

The first batch of videos – 1995’s The Gold Experience and 1996’s Chaos And Disorder – includes the music videos for “Gold,” “Eye Hate U,” “Dinner With Delores” and “The Same December” plus three videos that only diehard Prince fans have been privy to: “Endorphinmachine” was previously only available on a 1994 CD-ROM game, while “Dolphin” marked the first ever video to air on VH1 Europe in September 1994.

The video for the b-side “Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis),” which initially aired on the January 1997 VH1 special Love 4 One Another and was a response to Lenny Kravitz’s “Rock And Roll Is Dead,” has also been unearthed, one of the videos that “had either been impossible to find or only available in substandard fan uploads taped off of television,” the Prince estate said.

The seven-week series will span Prince’s albums from 1995’s The Gold Experience through 2010’s LOtUSFLOW3R and MPLSoUND and follows a recent compilation highlighting notable tracks from that era.

Check out the weekly slate of Prince videos that will arrive on video streaming services through December 14th below:

November 2

from Gold Experience

Endorphinmachine

Dolphin

Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)

Eye Hate U

Gold

from Chaos and Disorder

Dinner With Delores

The Same December

November 9

from Emancipation

Betcha By Golly Wow!

Somebody’s Somebody

The Holy River

Face Down

November 16

from Crystal Ball

Interactive

from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic/Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic

The Greatest Romance Ever Sold

Hot Wit U (feat. Eve) – Nasty Girl Remix

November 23

from Chocolate Invasion

U Make My Sun Shine (feat. Angie Stone)

November 30

from Musicology

Musicology

Call My Name

Cinnamon Girl

from 3121

Black Sweat

Te Amo Corazón

Fury

December 7

from Planet Earth

Chelsea Rogers

Somewhere Here On Earth

Guitar

The One U Wanna C

December 14

From LOtUSFLOW3R

Crimson and Clover

from MPLSoUND

Chocolate Box (feat. Q-Tip)