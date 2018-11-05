Prince Estate Sets Weekly Music Videos Series for 1995-2010 Catalog

The Prince estate has announced plans to upload weekly batches of music videos, some rarely seen, from the late icon’s 1995 to 2010 output to video streaming sites.
The first batch of videos – 1995’s The Gold Experience and 1996’s Chaos And Disorder – includes the music videos for “Gold,” “Eye Hate U,” “Dinner With Delores” and “The Same December” plus three videos that only diehard Prince fans have been privy to: “Endorphinmachine” was previously only available on a 1994 CD-ROM game, while “Dolphin” marked the first ever video to air on VH1 Europe in September 1994.
The video for the b-side “Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis),” which initially aired on the January 1997 VH1 special Love 4 One Another and was a response to Lenny Kravitz’s “Rock And Roll Is Dead,” has also been unearthed, one of the videos that “had either been impossible to find or only available in substandard fan uploads taped off of television,” the Prince estate said.
The seven-week series will span Prince’s albums from 1995’s The Gold Experience through 2010’s LOtUSFLOW3R and MPLSoUND and follows a recent compilation highlighting notable tracks from that era.
Check out the weekly slate of Prince videos that will arrive on video streaming services through December 14th below:
November 2
from Gold Experience
Endorphinmachine
Dolphin
Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)
Eye Hate U
Gold
from Chaos and Disorder
Dinner With Delores
The Same December
November 9
from Emancipation
Betcha By Golly Wow!
Somebody’s Somebody
The Holy River
Face Down
November 16
from Crystal Ball
Interactive
from Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic/Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic
The Greatest Romance Ever Sold
Hot Wit U (feat. Eve) – Nasty Girl Remix
November 23
from Chocolate Invasion
U Make My Sun Shine (feat. Angie Stone)
November 30
from Musicology
Musicology
Call My Name
Cinnamon Girl
from 3121
Black Sweat
Te Amo Corazón
Fury
December 7
from Planet Earth
Chelsea Rogers
Somewhere Here On Earth
Guitar
The One U Wanna C
December 14
From LOtUSFLOW3R
Crimson and Clover
from MPLSoUND
Chocolate Box (feat. Q-Tip)
