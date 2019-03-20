Prince Estate to Give Away Exclusive Vinyl Single at Minnesota Timberwolves Game

The NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves will cap off their final Prince-inspired “City Edition” game by offering fans an exclusive seven-inch vinyl version of “Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives in Minneapolis).”

All attendees to the team’s Friday, April 5th game versus the Miami Heat will receive a collector’s edition 7″ of the track, which originally appeared as the B-side to “Gold,” a single from the Minneapolis native’s 1995 LP, The Gold Experience (issued under his shortly lived stage name, an unpronounceable symbol).

The vinyl release — a collaboration between the Timberwolves, Sony and the Prince Estate — caps off a run of eight games honoring the late musician, who, as immortalized in a classic Chappelle’s Show sketch, was a massive basketball fan. During “City Edition” nights, the Timberwolves wore special, Nike-designed jerseys featuring a purple base and lettering, along with lettering that mimics the Purple Rain art font. The team also hosted Prince-themed halftime performances from Sheila E., Liv Warfield, Morris Day, Sounds of Blackness and Judith Hill; the final act for the April 5th game has yet to be announced.

The Timberwolves also collaborated with the Prince Estate during the themed nights to create a soundtrack of his music played throughout the games — including timeout songs, foul breaks and post-basket prompts. They also hired Prince touring DJ and Paisley Park resident DJ, Dudley D, to perform on turntables and help supervise the music.