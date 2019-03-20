×
Prince Estate to Give Away Exclusive Vinyl Single at Minnesota Timberwolves Game

NBA team doling out collector’s edition 7″ of “Rock ‘N’ Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)” to fans

The Minnesota Timberwolves will offer fans an exclusive seven-inch vinyl version of "Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives in Minneapolis)."

The NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves will cap off their final Prince-inspired “City Edition” game by offering fans an exclusive seven-inch vinyl version of “Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives in Minneapolis).”

All attendees to the team’s Friday, April 5th game versus the Miami Heat will receive a collector’s edition 7″ of the track, which originally appeared as the B-side to “Gold,” a single from the Minneapolis native’s 1995 LP, The Gold Experience (issued under his shortly lived stage name, an unpronounceable symbol).

The vinyl release — a collaboration between the Timberwolves, Sony and the Prince Estate — caps off a run of eight games honoring the late musician, who, as immortalized in a classic Chappelle’s Show sketch, was a massive basketball fan. During “City Edition” nights, the Timberwolves wore special, Nike-designed jerseys featuring a purple base and lettering, along with lettering that mimics the Purple Rain art font. The team also hosted Prince-themed halftime performances from Sheila E., Liv Warfield, Morris Day, Sounds of Blackness and Judith Hill; the final act for the April 5th game has yet to be announced.

The Timberwolves also collaborated with the Prince Estate during the themed nights to create a soundtrack of his music played throughout the games — including timeout songs, foul breaks and post-basket prompts. They also hired Prince touring DJ and Paisley Park resident DJ, Dudley D, to perform on turntables and help supervise the music.

