Prince Estate Announces Massive Vault-Raiding Reissue for ‘Sign O’ the Times’

The Prince estate has announced a massive, Vault-raiding reissue for 1987’s Sign O’ the Times, featuring more than 45 unreleased studio recordings.
The Super Deluxe Edition reissue — available either as a stacked 8-CD or 13-LP set on September 25th — boasts the remastered 1987 LP alongside three discs of unreleased music culled from Prince’s Vault; a disc compiling the album’s single mixes, edits and B-sides; a 1987 live gig from Utrecht, Netherlands; and a bonus concert film from Prince’s New Year’s Eve 1987 show at Paisley Park that featured a cameo by Miles Davis.
Among the highlights from the Vault material — much of it was destined for Prince and the Revolution’s unreleased 1986 album Dream Factory — are the 1979 version of “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” a take on “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker” with horns, “A Place in Heaven” with Prince’s vocals, “Can I Play With U?” featuring Miles Davis and much more.
The Super Deluxe Edition comes with a 120-page hardcover book containing Prince’s previously unseen handwritten lyrics for many of the songs from the era, unseen images from Prince’s primary photographer at the time Jeff Katz, liner notes by Prince’s creative peers and friends Dave Chappelle (in conversation with photographer Mathieu Bitton), Lenny Kravitz, Prince’s long-time engineer Susan Rogers and more.
The Sign O’ the Times reissue, available to preorder now at Prince’s webstore, will be available September 25th in a variety of formats, ranging from a bare-bones remastered 2-LP version of the album on peach-colored vinyl to the massive 13-LP/1-DVD pressing. Additionally, the Prince estate has teamed with Third Man Records for a limited edition 7″ vinyl box set showcasing all the singles from the album as well as a newly created single for the un-Vaulted song “Witness 4 the Prosecution.”
Sign O’ the Times Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist
Remastered Album (CD 1)
- Sign O’ the Times
- Play in the Sunshine
- Housequake
- The Ballad of Dorothy Parker
- It
- Starfish and Coffee
- Slow Love
- Hot Thing
- Forever in My Life
Remastered Album (CD 2)
- U Got the Look
- If I Was Your Girlfriend
- Strange Relationship
- I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man
- The Cross
- It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night
- Adore
Single Mixes & Edits (CD 3)
- Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)
- La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)
- La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)
- If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)
- Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)
- Shockadelica (12” long version)
- U Got the Look (Long Look) (12” edit)
- Housequake (7” edit)
- Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake)
- I Could Never Take the Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)
- Hot Thing (7” single edit)
- Hot Thing (Extended Remix)
- Hot Thing (Dub Version)
Vault, Part 1 (CD 4)
All tracks previously unreleased
- I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (1979 version)
- Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)
- All My Dreams
- Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)
- Wonderful Day (original version)
- Strange Relationship (original version)
- Visions
- The Ballad of Dorothy Parker (with horns)
- Witness 4 the Prosecution (version 1)
- Power Fantastic (live in studio)
- And That Says What?
- Love And Sex
- A Place in Heaven (Prince vocal)
- Colors
- Crystal Ball (7” mix)
- Big Tall Wall (version 1)
- Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A
- In a Large Room With No Light
Vault, Part 2 (CD 5)
All tracks previously unreleased
- Train
- It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings
- Eggplant (Prince vocal)
- Everybody Want What They Don’t Got
- Blanche
- Soul Psychodelicide
- The Ball
- Adonis and Bathsheba
- Forever in My Life (early vocal studio run-through)
- Crucial (alternate lyrics)
- The Cocoa Boys
- When the Dawn of the Morning Comes
- Witness 4 the Prosecution (version 2)
- It Be’s Like That Sometimes
Vault, Part 3 (CD 6)
All tracks previously unreleased
- Emotional Pump
- Rebirth of the Flesh (with original outro)
- Cosmic Day
- Walkin’ in Glory
- Wally
- I Need a Man
- Promise to Be True
- Jealous Girl (version 2)
- There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool
- Big Tall Wall (version 2)
- A Place in Heaven (Lisa vocal)
- Wonderful Day (12” mix)
- Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)
Live in Utrecht (CD 7 & CD 8)
All tracks previously unreleased
- Intro/Sign O’ the Times
- Play in the Sunshine
- Little Red Corvette
- Housequake
- Girls and Boys
- Slow Love
- Take the “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man
- Hot Thing
- Four (With Sheila E. Drum Solo)
- If I Was Your Girlfriend
- Let’s Go Crazy
- When Doves Cry
- Purple Rain
- 1999
- Forever in My Life
- Kiss
- The Cross
- It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night
Live at Paisley Park – December 31, 1987 (DVD)
All tracks previously unreleased
- Sign O’ the Times
- Play in the Sunshine
- Little Red Corvette
- Erotic City
- Housequake
- Slow Love
- Do Me, Baby
- Adore
- I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man
- What’s Your Name Jam
- Let’s Pretend We’re Married
- Delirious
- Jack U Off
- Drum Solo
- Twelve
- Hot Thing
- If I Was Your Girlfriend
- Let’s Go Crazy
- When Doves Cry
- Purple Rain
- 1999
- U Got the Look
- It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)