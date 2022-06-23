 Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler Sing Bachata on Prince Royce's 'Si Te Preguntan' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Exclusive: The ‘Miracle Boy’ of Surfside Shares His Story of Surviving the Condo Collapse — and Rebuilding His Life
Home Music Music News

Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler Join the Bachata Fun on Prince Royce’s ‘Si Te Preguntan’

“I think they killed it,” Royce tells Rolling Stone about Jay Wheeler and Nicky Jam singing in the genre

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Prince Royce wants to know what his ex will say about him on new song, “Si Te Preguntan.” On Thursday, the bachata heartthrob enlisted Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler for a heavyweight collaboration.

“You know how it is with relationships, people say, ‘Hey, don’t don’t talk too much smack,’ because sometimes they get back together and it’s like, ‘Damn, bro he was talking mad crap about and now they’re back,’ ” Royce tells Rolling Stone about the song.

The Mike Ho-directed video follows the three artists — who form a musical trio in the clip — as they convince Royce to sing the track since they know his ex will show up to the club that night. The video transitions into the trio singing the track as they see all three of their exes showing up to watch their performance together.

Related Stories

Hear Sylvan Esso's Sparse, Experimental New Single 'Your Reality'
Meghan Trainor Is Confidently 'Takin' It Back' as a New Mom on Upcoming LP

Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac 50 greatest songs
Fleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
50 Best Action Movies of All Time

“It’s fine, tell them I wasn’t the best/But don’t make me look like a loser,” Royce sings in Spanish in the chorus. “Tell them you discovered love by my side/and that the New York nights weren’t as cold with me.”

The track marks Jam and Wheeler’s first foray into bachata — and despite the genre change, they automatically got Royce’s stamp of approval.

“It’s their first time singing bachata, which I think is always special to see artists from other genres do it. Like they’re not scared. I think they killed it,” says Royce. “Like when I heard Jay Wheeler and Nicky Jam’s verses, I immediately thought, ‘Perfect.’ “

He adds, “I always get surprised, [because] you always wonder how they’re gonna sound? Like Nicky Jam, for example, I’m very familiar with his voice from so many hit songs he’s done. And I think to hear him sound amazing on this record is a really dope thing.”

The new single follows Royce’s collab with Maria Becerra, “Te Espero,” which sampled “(I Just) Died in Your Arms,” and Jam’s collab with Wheeler, Dímelo Flow and Arcangel on “Por Fin.”

The song release also comes ahead of Royce’s tour dates in Europe this summer and in the U.S. this fall. He’s set to visit Miami’s FTX Arena in September and Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater the following month.

In This Article: Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.