Prince Fans Will Soon Be Able to Ride the Purple Highway to Paisley Park

Minnesota lawmakers voted Thursday to rename State Highway 5 — which accommodates Little Red Corvettes along a seven-mile stretch past Paisley Park, the home studio the late artist Prince built — the “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.” The signs, of course, would be purple.

Fifty of the state’s senators voted in favor of the measure, with five Republicans who probably never enjoyed a day of their lives voting against it, The Associated Press reports; the state’s House, on the other hand, voted unanimously in favor of it (a true “Housequake” as Prince might have called it.) Now Governor Tim Walz simply needs to sign it into law.

Tonight at 4:30 and 6…a portion of a Minnesota highway will soon be named in honor of Prince. Fittingly, the bill to re-name part of Highway 5 near Paisley Park passed 55-5 🎶 Highlights from a lyrical tribute to Prince on the MN Senate floor coming up on 5 Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/pKK8c3HEvy — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 4, 2023

“Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten,” the bill’s lead sponsor, Republican Sen. Julia Coleman, of Waconia, told the senate. “His influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who came after him, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists to this day.”

The highway will run through the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. Coleman said that the Purple One’s friends and fans will pay for the renaming. It was Mark Webster, a Paisley Park security guard and friend of the late artist, who dreamt up the highway moniker three years ago. He wants to help organize when the signs would go up.

Prince family and friends react silently at first to Senate passing Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway bill, only because applause isn’t allowed in the gallery. They were able to clap as soon as the session adjourned. pic.twitter.com/HXiWNLOBHo — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 4, 2023

Along with the highway vote approval, Paisley Park announced Thursday it will open the artist’s famed vault of unreleased music this spring during its annual Celebration, scheduled for June 8 to 11. The event will also feature Q&As with Chaka Khan, Chuck D, D-Nice, and Doug E. Fresh. Performers include gospel groups Sounds of Blackness, the Steeles, Mint Condition singer Stokley Williams, D-Nice, DJ Rashida, and one of Prince’s backup singers, Shelby J, among others.