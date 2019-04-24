Prince’s Revolution Keyboardist Lisa Coleman Releases First Solo LP

Keyboardist Lisa Coleman, who joined Prince’s band in 1980 for the Dirty Mind tour and was a member of his backing band the Revolution, has put out her first solo album. Collage contains 11 mostly short, sometimes ethereal, sometimes jammy instrumental piano improvisations with titles like “Piano Improv 77” and “Unused1” that she recorded over the past few years at home and in the studio she shares with her partner, Wendy Melvoin.

“Collage is a collection of improvs done over the last few years of high contrast living,” Coleman said in a statement. “So many highs and lows. Every time I play the piano it’s personal, emotional and somewhat mysterious. I wanted to share my experience and exploration of that with anyone who might want to come with me.”

The record is available on major streaming services as well as Bandcamp. The Bandcamp version contains a 13-page PDF booklet with liner notes and art that Coleman created.

Shortly after Prince’s death, Coleman and the rest of the Revolution reunited and have been playing the music they recorded with the artist live again. “It was really intense,” Coleman told Rolling Stone in 2016 of the rehearsal process. “Difficult. The music was mercurial. Like, we couldn’t quite grab it. I mean, we were trained to look at Prince for cues, and even if he’s wrong, he’s right. We were looking into a space and then looking at each other going, ‘What is this?'” The group was on the road earlier this year in North America and Europe but have no future dates planned.

Collage Track List

1. “Piano Improv 77”

2. “Because Cello”

3. “Piano Improv 777a”

4. “PianoBytes”

5. “Prophet 1”

6. “Prophet 2”

7. “Prophet 3”

8. “The Black Box”

9. “There’s a Song in There”

10. “Unused”

11. “Unused1”