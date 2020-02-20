 Prince's Next Set of Reissues: 'Rainbow Children,' 'One Nite Alone…' - Rolling Stone
Prince Estate’s Next Wave of Reissues: ‘Rainbow Children,’ ‘One Nite Alone…’

Prince’s 2001 and 2002 output, including live albums and concert film, to be rereleased April 17th

Prince

Prince’s early 2000s output — much of it out of print — feature on the next wave of reissues from the singer’s estate.

Prince’s 2001 LP The Rainbow Children and 2002 studio album One Nite Alone… will both be reissued on vinyl for the first time, while the live albums 4-LP One Nite Alone… Live! and the double-LP One Nite Alone… The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over! are also set for official rerelease.

All of the reissued LPs — pressed on 150-gram clear (The Rainbow Children) or purple vinyl (the One Nite Alone series) — arrive April 17th. All four albums were initially released on Prince’s own NPG Records, and marked his first albums since he reverted his name from the “Love Symbol” back to Prince following his legal battle with Warner Bros.

Additionally, the Prince estate and Legacy Recordings will release Up All Nite with Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection, a 4CD/1DVD set that combines One Nite Alone… Live! and One Nite Alone… The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over! with the out-of-print concert film Prince Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas, documenting his December 15th, 2002 gig. On Thursday, the Prince estate shared “Pop Life” from the Aladdin show:

All of the reissues are available to preorder now at the Prince site. Last year saw the release of a massive 1999 reissue as well as the rerelease of three rare late-Nineties LPs, The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD)Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation.

