Previously Unheard Prince Radio Show Headed to SiriusXM

SiriusXM has announced a series of limited-run stations dedicated to artists like Prince, David Bowie, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Fleetwood Mac, and others, with many of the channels featuring exclusive content from the respective artists. The channels will debut on the satellite-radio company’s app beginning May 1st.

In the case of the Prince Channel, a previously unheard two-hour demo of a radio special Prince conceived prior to the release of his 2006 LP, 3121, will air for the first time. Recorded by Prince in 2005, the special “features songs from his unparalleled catalog, personal-favorite selections by other artists, mixes, interviews, and a peek into his legendary vault of unreleased studio and live recordings,” SiriusXM said. Prince appears throughout the special alongside comedian Katt Williams and DJ Rashida.

The Prince Channel also promises a takeover from Sheila E., special playlists from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and SiriusXM’s recent Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Town Hall with Jimmy Jam, Sheila E., and H.E.R.

The Mandatory Metallica will feature the metal band’s music — ranging from studio albums, rare cuts, and concert recordings — along with a 30-date “virtual Metallica tour,” featuring a daily concert from the band on tour around the globe, and an exclusive at-home DJ session from Lars Ulrich.

The David Bowie Channel, Rolling Stones Radio, Eagles’ Hotel California channel, the Fleetwood Mac Channel, Guns N’ Roses Radio, Led Zeppelin Radio, and George Strait’s Ace in the Hole Radio round out the limited-run artist-dedicated stations on SiriusXM, which also extended its free streaming through May 31st in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s like catching lightning in a bottle for SiriusXM to be able to offer authorized channels from these iconic artists, not only to our subscribers, but at a time when our app is free to everyone,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement. “These channels, combined with our already incredible set of artist-dedicated channels, make SiriusXM the ultimate audio destination to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and at a time when people can use some great music.”

SiriusXM already offers channels devoted to Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Phish, Pearl Jam, Eminem, and Billy Joel, as well as a Willie Nelson-curated station.