Prince: Unseen Images Unearthed for Randee St. Nicholas Photo Book

Published and previously unseen Prince images will appear in photographer-director Randee St. Nicholas’ upcoming book My Name Is Prince. The 380-page tome, out October 15th via Amistad, collects color and black-and-white photos from throughout their 25-year collaboration.

The project includes shots of Prince on tour, at his home and throughout his world travels, accompanied by St. Nicholas’ own behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes. The photographer — who has also worked with Céline Dion, Whitney Houston and Britney Spears, among other celebrities — also collaborated with the musician on his 1994 direct-to-video film, 3 Chains o’ Gold, and their 2008 photo book, 21 Nights.

The duo first discussed a second book over a decade ago, but they were unable to finish before Prince’s death in 2016.

“I think of him every day,” St. Nicholas writes of Prince in an excerpt. “I still expect him to call and give me an hour’s notice to jump on a plane or meet him somewhere and be ready to shoot. I guess like so many others I am not really ready to let him go. I have been haunted by the commitment we made to the book we originally set out to make 10 years ago, because I promised him we would follow through with our in-depth retrospective … and because I never want to let him down.”

In related news, the musician’s estate recently announced Originals, a posthumous album featuring 15 previously unreleased Prince songs, and the release of an unfinished memoir.