 Prince to Receive Paisley Park Event for 5th Anniversary of His Death - Rolling Stone
Paisley Park Will Host Event for 5th Anniversary of Prince’s Death

Atrium of Prince’s Minneapolis home and studio will be open to the public for free, although reservations are required

White paper doves on the fence outside Prince's Paisley Park on the first anniversary of his death Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chanhassen, MN.

Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune/AP

Paisley Park has announced that it will hold a celebratory event for Prince on Wednesday, April 21st, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the artist’s death.

“Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us,” Paisley Park executive director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

The atrium at Paisley Park, which served as Prince’s home and creative studio outside Minneapolis for decades, will be open for free visitation on April 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Advance reservations for atrium visits are required, and can be made on the official Paisley Park website; visits will be timed, and masks will be required in adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines. Guests will also be welcome to leave flowers and other memorial items outside the Paisley Park main entrance on 7801 Audubon Road.

Last fall, Prince’s estate released an expanded reissue of his 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times. The massive collection of 45 unreleased tracks led to the album’s resurgence on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, peaking at Number 13.

