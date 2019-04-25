Prince Estate to Release New ‘Originals’ LP Featuring Previously Unreleased Songs

The Prince estate is releasing a 15-track album comprising previously unreleased songs. Originals will first stream on Tidal from June 7th – 20th before receiving a physical release via Warner Bros. on June 21st.

The album comprises songs from Prince’s “Vault” recordings, which were selected by Troy Carter on behalf of the late singer’s estate alongside Jay-Z. The set hails from recordings the artist made from 1981 through 1991 that he primarily composed and wrote for others, many of which became hits, such as Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life” and the Bangles’ “Manic Monday.” There are also deeper cuts, such as Vanity 6’s “Make-Up” and Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Love.” It closes with Prince’s original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was released in 2018 as a standalone single. It first appeared on the Family’s self-titled 1985 album and was also a hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990.

On June 21st Originals will be available via all download and streaming services as well as on CD. A 180 gram 2-LP plus limited edition deluxe CD and 2-LP versions will be released on July 19th. The physical releases are available for pre-order.

Originals Track List

1. “Sex Shooter” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Apollonia’s Apollonia 6 (1984)

2. “Jungle Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on the Time’s Ice Cream Castle (1984)

3. “Manic Monday” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Bangles’ Different Light (1985)

4. “Noon Rendezvous” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

5. “Make-Up” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Vanity 6’s Vanity 6 (1982)

6. “100 MPH” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Mazarati’s Mazarati (1986)

7. “You’re My Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Kenny Rogers’ They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To (1986)

8. “Holly Rock” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Krush Groove (OST) (1985)

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Jill Jones’ Jill Jones (1987)

10. “The Glamorous Life” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on The Time’s What Time is It? (1982)

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done” – Recorded by Prince in 1991, appears on Martika’s Martika’s Kitchen (1991)

13. “Dear Michaelangelo” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Romance 1600 (1985)

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Taja Sevelle’s Taja Sevelle (1987)

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Family’s The Family (1985)