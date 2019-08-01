Prince Estate Reissuing Three Mid-Nineties LPs With Rare, Out-of-Print Material

The Prince estate is reissuing three mid-Nineties Prince albums — The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD), Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation — on September 13th via Sony’s Legacy Recordings. The three titles will be available individually and in bundled CD+LP formats via the late artist’s website.

Chaos and Disorder and three-hour triple-album Emancipation, his out-of-print 18th and 19th records from 1996, will be available on CD for the first time in two decades. Both will also make their vinyl debut, with Chaos and Disorder pressed on a single disc and Emancipation as a 6-LP package. All three of the reissued albums will also be issued on limited-edition purple vinyl.

Prince originally released The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD) in July 1995 as a limited-edition promo-only cassette of previously unheard material, gifted to attendees of the Versace runway at Paris Fashion Week. The rare item previewed his 17th album, The Gold Experience, including remixed versions of the songs “P. Control,” “Gold” and “Eye Hate U,” along with unreleased cuts from the New Power Generation, the NPG Orchestra and his jazz-fusion act Madhouse.

While the Prince estate released a limited-edition reproduction of the cassette for Record Store Day 2019, the reissue will now be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats. The Prince estate previewed the VERSACE reissue with a “Club Mix” of “Pussy Control” (later retitled “P. Control”).

The latest reissue wave follows the June release of Originals, a posthumous Prince LP featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings of songs he wrote for other artists.