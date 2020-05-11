Prince’s New Power Generation Tentatively Schedule Fall Tour

Prince’s former backing band the New Power Generation are planning a U.S. tour this fall after canceling their spring run because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour starts September 17th at the District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and wraps October 18th at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee. Additional shows will be announced soon, while tickets for the dates below will go on sale this week. New Power Generation will also offer meet-and-greet tickets via their website. Those events will be limited to 25 people, and all participants, as well as the band members, will be required to wear face masks.

Despite announcing the tour, the New Power Generation acknowledged that they ultimately may have to alter their plans should concerns over COVID-19 continue into the fall. “We do not take any of this lightly, and hope to be a part of bringing some joy to Prince fans as the country begins to reopen,” lead vocalist MacKenzie said. “We know there are many unknowns and we will not do anything to put our fans (or ourselves) in harm’s way. But if it is indeed safe to proceed, we will do so in the most energetic and funky spirit possible.”

The fall trek marks New Power Generation’s first large-scale U.S. tour since they reunited in 2016 in the wake of Prince’s death (the group has played scattered one-offs in the U.S., although the bulk of their touring has been in Europe, Japan, and Australia). Along with MacKenzie, the NPG lineup boasts Prince’s former musical director and keyboard player Morris Hayes, rapper and dancer Tony Mosley, guitarist Levi Seacer, bassist Sonny Thompson, and drummer Brandon Commodore.

The New Power Generation originally backed Prince on two early-Nineties albums, Diamonds and Pearls and Love Symbol, and appeared on two live albums, One Nite Alone … Live! and C-Note. New Power Generation also released three albums of their own between 1993 and 1998.

New Power Generation Fall Tour Dates

September 17 — Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

September 18 — Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Co.

September 19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota Jazz Club

September 20 — Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery Fest Grounds

September 23 — Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater

September 24 — Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

September 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

September 24 — Warrendale, PA @ Jergels Rhythm Grille

October 1 — Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

October 2 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery

October 7 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall

October 8 — Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre

October 11 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

October 17 — Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom