Unfinished Prince Memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ Will Be Out in October

Rare photos, original lyric sheets will accompany unfinished manuscript

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Prince (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will offer fans an exclusive seven-inch vinyl version of "Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives in Minneapolis)."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beautiful Ones, an unfinished Prince memoir, will come out on October 29th, the Associated Press reported.

The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him,” Random House announced in a statement to AP.

Prince announced that he was working on the memoir just weeks before his death in April 2016. To fill out the unfinished manuscript that he left behind – more than 50 handwritten pages, according to literary agent Esther Newberg – The Beautiful Ones will feature behind-the-scenes photos, scrapbooks and handwritten lyric sheets provided by Prince’s estate, including the original treatment for his iconic song “Purple Rain.” New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring will pen the introduction.

Newswire

