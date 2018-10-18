Prince’s Last Concert-Used Guitar, ‘Electric Ladyland’ Master Tapes Head to Auction

The last guitar used onstage by Prince, original studio recordings from Jimi Hendrix‘s Electric Ladyland sessions and never-before-seen drawings by Michael Jackson highlight Julien’s Auctions‘ upcoming Icons & Idols slate.

Various items from throughout Prince’s career will hit the auction block at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe on November 9th and 10th, including his white Collings 290 guitar, which he played on March 12th, 2016 at a Minnesota tribute concert to Ray Charles, the last time Prince would wield a guitar onstage; all subsequent concerts prior to his April 2016 death featured Prince solely on either keyboards or piano. The guitar is estimated to sell between $60,000 and $80,000.

Other Prince items include his custom-made motorcycle jacket from Purple Rain – prominently seen during the Lake Minnetonka sequence – as well as his purple trench coat from the 1984 film. A motorcycle jacket worn by Bob Dylan in the Eighties, as seen in the “Tight Connection to My Heart” video, will also hit the Julien’s auction block.

A group of three quarter-inch magnetic tape recordings from Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland session, including the mythic “Voodoo Child” jam featuring Steve Winwood and Jack Casady, will also go to auction with a $70,000 estimate. The reel boxes containing the tapes include Hendrix’s handwritten notations from the sessions.

The auction also features a lot of over 30 never-before-seen original drawings by Michael Jackson, which the King of Pop gifted to his friend Dr. Steven M. Hoefflin. The illustrations – drawn with pencil and marker and signed by Jackson – include self-portraits and portraits of his family.

Other notable items stretch from Madonna’s distinctive Desperately Seeking Susan jacket ($80,000 to $100,000 estimate), Elvis Presley’s “Taking Care of Business” necklace and Sharon Tate’s copy of the Beatles’ White Album.

Earlier this year, Steve Morgan, the luthier who designed the Collings 290 played by Prince, released a video detailing both the instrument and the night.