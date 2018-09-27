Rolling Stone
Prince to Receive Honorary Degree From University of Minnesota

Doctorate of Humane Letters will be presented to late artist’s sister, Tyka Nelson

Us Musician Prince Performs During His Concert at the Sziget Festival on the Shipyard Island Northern Budapest Hungary 09 August 2011 the Sziget Festival is One of the Biggest European Cultural Events Featuring Art Exhibitions Literary and Theatrical Performances and Above All Music Concerts the Festival Runs From 08 to 15 August Hungary BudapestHungary Music Sziget Festival - Aug 2011

Prince was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters from University of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Balazs Mohai/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

The University of Minnesota is awarding an honorary degree to late artist Prince in a ceremony that is being held at the school’s Tedd Mann Concert Hall on Wednesday, Associated Press reports. The university will present the degree to the artist’s sister, Tyka Nelson.

The university had been preparing and planning to present the degree to the artist himself prior to his untimely death in April 2016. Prince is being awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, University of Minnesota’s highest honor. The degree is in “recognition of his remarkable talent, enduring influence in music and his role in shaping the city of Minneapolis,” according to the school’s website.

The ceremony will include performances from students of the university’s School of Music, alongside special guests artists, including Kirk Johnson, Jellybean Johnson, St. Paul Peterson and Cameron Kinghorn, who will pay tribute to Prince by performing music associated with his career.

Last week, Prince’s archival home demo, Piano & a Microphone 1983, was released.

