Prince’s Grammys Tribute Concert Gets TV Premiere Date

Show will feature performances from John Legend, Foo Fighters, Usher, Common

Jon Blistein

Prince

The Recording Academy's special tribute to Prince, featuring John Legend, Foo Fighters and more, will air on TV in April.

Liu Heung Shing/AP/Shutterstock

The Recording Academy’s tribute to Prince, featuring performances from John Legend, Usher, Foo Fighters and more, will air April 21st on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince was filmed back in January after the 2020 Grammy Awards and boasted a stacked lineup that featured Beck, Gary Clark, Jr., Earth, Wind and Fire, Common, Miguel, Chris Martin, H.E.R., Juanes, St. Vincent and Mavis Staples. Plenty of past Prince collaborators were involved as well, including Morris Day and the Time, the Revolution and Sheila E., who served as co-musical director with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Maya Rudolph served as the host of Let’s Go Crazy, and performed with her Prince cover band, aptly dubbed Princess. The show also featured special appearances from Fred Armisen, FKA Twigs, Naomi Campbell and Misty Copeland.

The Prince tribute follows past Grammy Salute concerts, which have honored the Beatlesthe Bee GeesElton JohnStevie WonderMotown and Aretha Franklin. The Grammys previously honored Prince back at the 2017 awards show — the first after his April 2016 death — with Bruno Mars and the Time helming a widely celebrated tribute.

