Prince Estate Unveils ‘Holly Rock’ Animated Video

The Prince estate has unveiled the colorful animated video for “Holly Rock,” one of the tracks featured on the recent posthumous collection Originals.

As Prince’s YouTube account notes, “Holly Rock” was tracked at Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound studios in April 1985, the same week that Prince recorded his hit single “Kiss.”

“‘Holly Rock’ was recorded for inclusion on the original soundtrack for the 1985 movie Krush Groove,” the Prince estate states. “While Prince gave Sheila E. sole writing and producer credit, he actually produced the track himself and co-wrote it with Sheila. Though not a hit at the time, the electrifying full six and half-minute version has become a firm fan favourite due to the scarcity of copies of the soundtrack.”

Originals features the Prince version of 15 tracks that the late icon wrote and gave away to other artists, including hits like the Time’s “Jungle Love,” the Bangles’ “Manic Monday,” Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life” and Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”