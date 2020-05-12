Prince Estate Announces ‘Prince and the Revolution: Live’ Streaming Event

The Prince estate will stream Prince and the Revolution: Live across three days on YouTube, starting Thursday, May 14th, at 8 p.m. ET.

The concert took place on March 30th, 1985, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. It marks the first concert footage Prince released, on home video that same year. It will stream digitally for the first time May 15th.

The performance features members of the Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, and others. Bobby Z will partake in a Q&A session an hour before the premiere.

Viewer donations will go directly toward the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google will match donations up to $5 million.

On Monday, Prince’s former backing band the New Generation mapped a U.S. tour for the fall, and SiriusXM recently announced a Prince Channel for a limited run starting May 1st, alongside channels featuring Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and others.

Prince and the Revolution: Live Track List

1. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)

2. Delirious (2:51)

3. 1999 (5:51)

4. Little Red Corvette (3:39)

5. Take Me With U (4:57)

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)

7. Do Me Baby (4:51)

8. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)

9. Possessed (4:25)

10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)

12. International Lover (2:01)

13. God (7:46)

14. Computer Blue (4:15)

15. Darling Nikki (3:30)

16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)

17. When Doves Cry (9:29)

18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)

19. Baby I’m a Star (10:57)

20. Purple Rain (19:26)