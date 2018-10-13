Prince Estate Demands Donald Trump Stop Playing ‘Purple Rain’ at Rallies

The Prince estate issued a statement Thursday requesting that Donald Trump cease using “Purple Rain” at the president’s rallies.

At recent pre-Election Day rallies, like the one Trump held in Mississippi last week, the playlist at the event has featured Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Word of the song’s usage made its way to the Prince estate, which issued the statement through Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker.

“The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or the White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” Baker tweeted Thursday. The statement initially appeared on the account belonging to longtime Prince associate Jeremiah “Dr. Funkenberry” Freed, the Star Tribune reports.

It’s unclear whether the Prince estate – which was notoriously protective of Prince’s music when the singer was alive – filed an actual cease-and-desist notice to ensure that Trump rallies stop using “Purple Rain.” The Prince estate and the Trump administration did not respond to the Associated Press‘ request for comment.

The Prince estate is the latest in a long line of artists to asked Trump to quit using their music at rallies: The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Aerosmith and more have all demanded that Trump stop employing their songs, a request that dates back to Trump’s time campaigning as the Republican presidential candidate.