Prince and the Revolution’s Legendary Syracuse Show From 1985 Set for Release

Prince and the Revolution’s legendary 1985 concert at Syracuse, New York’s Carrier Dome — one of the standout shows of the Purple Rain era — will receive a standalone release for the first time this June.

The oft-bootlegged show was previously officially released on DVD as part of the massive Purple Rain reissue in 2017, but Prince and The Revolution: Live marks the first time the concert film will be released on vinyl, CD, and Blu-ray formats. Since the Purple Rain reissue, the concert has undergone a complete digital restoration, with the original video source rescanned, restored, and color-corrected, and the original multitrack audio master reels remixed and remastered.

Prince once said of the March 30, 1985, Syracuse show, “There’s nothing I would change. It was one of the most powerful concerts I’ve ever attended.”

“Listening back to that Syracuse show, I’m like, ‘Wow, we sound like a freight train just coming out of nowhere,'” the Revolution’s BrownMark added of the concert in a statement. “That was powerful. I’ve been to a lot of concerts, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The concert boasts a complete performance of Purple Rain’s songs, along with Prince hits like “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Delirious,” and more. Ahead of the release, the Prince estate has shared the remastered video of the concert’s opener, “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Prince and The Revolution: Live — available to preorder now — arrives June 3 in a variety of formats, including a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version, and a Blu-ray of the concert film. There’s also a limited edition box set featuring three colored LPs (purple, red, and gold vinyl), two CDs, the Blu-ray video, a 44-page book with never-before-seen photos of the Purple Rain Tour, and new liner notes about the tour penned by all five members of the Revolution.