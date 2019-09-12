Watch Prince Celebrate Pop Apocalypse With Previously Unreleased ‘1999’ Live Clip

Prince delivers a delirious rendition of “1999” in a previously unreleased clip from his December 29th, 1982 concert at the Summit in Houston, Texas. The entire show will be released on DVD as part of a new 1999 reissue, out November 29th.

“1999” frequently, and fittingly, served as the final song in the 1999 tour setlist, and the clip from the Houston concert captures all the bombast Prince and his band brought to the performance. Every moment is filled with joy, especially as the musicians settle into the extended outro, during which Prince, guitarist Dez Dickerson and bassist Brown Mark engage in some slick choreography without missing a note and both Dickerson and Prince show-off their six-string heroics.

Along with the DVD of the Houston show, the 1999 deluxe edition will boast a live album chronicling Prince’s late-night show in Detroit, November 30th, 1982 (it was the second of two gigs that day). The reissue will also contain 23 previously unreleased studio tracks Prince recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, as well as an accompanying book featuring handwritten lyrics, rare photos by Allen Beaulieu and liner notes by Rolling Stone’s David Fricke, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, radio host Andrea Swenson and Prince scholar Duane Tudhal.

The 1999 reissue follows the release of Originals, which arrived in June and features the musician’s versions of songs that were recorded by other artists, like the Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”