Primus Reschedule Rush Tribute Tour for Third, and Hopefully Final, Time

Primus have rescheduled their Rush tribute tour, during which they’ll play A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, for the summer of 2021.

This actually marks the third time Primus have announced dates for their Tribute to Kings trek: It was originally supposed to take place back in the fall of 2019, but Primus pushed it off to spring 2020 after Slayer tapped them as openers for their farewell tour. Then, before the run could kick off this May, it was called off again because of COVID-19.

Now, the Tribute to Kings Tour will launch June 9th, 2021, at the Revention Music Center in Houston, and wrap August 20th, 2021, at the Greek Theater in Berkeley. Wolfmother will provide support throughout the entire tour (except the last three shows), while the Sword will open during the first half of the trek and Battles will take over for the latter half.

All tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored at the new dates. Those who cannot attend the new dates will be able to request a refund.

“This time I will get to go out there and get my ‘Geddy on,’” Primus’ Les Claypool said on the band’s website. “I’ve got my Ricky shined up and have been practicing my Moog licks. 2020 has proven to be one nasty kick to the crotch on many levels. This nation is divided beyond anything I’ve ever seen; from who’s wearing masks or not to who’s treating folks with common dignity … or not. Let’s hope 2021 will resolve us all into some form of unity. As far as touring, it will be nice to be back in the saddle again, see y’all next summer … ’Geddy up!’”

Primus 2021 Tour Dates

June 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center*

June 11 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

June 12 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

June 13 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre*

June 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*

June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

June 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 22 – Asheville, N.C. @ Exploreacheville.com Arena*

June 23 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

June 25 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!*

June 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion*

June 27 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

June 29 – Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo*

July 1 – Westbrook, Maine @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row*

July 2 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre*

July 5 – Lafayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards (no the Sword)

July 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre*

July 9 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage*

July 10 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met*

July 13 – Toronto, Ont. @ RBC Echo Beach*

July 15 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor*

July 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

July 17 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

July 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion*

July 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre^

July 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River Stage Park (no Battles)

July 23 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory^

July 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion^

July 25 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park^

July 27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders SKC^

July 29 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom^

July 30 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom^

July 31 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoors^

Aug. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Commerica Theatre^

Aug. 4 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Aug. 6 – Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre^

Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre^

Aug. 10 – Boise, Idaho @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden^

Aug. 11 – Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater^

Aug. 13 – Spokane, Wash. @ Riverfront Park^

Aug. 14 – Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park^

Aug. 17 – Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield^ (no Wolfmother)

Aug. 18 – Bend, Ore. @ Les Schab Amphitheater^ (no Wolfmother)

Aug. 20 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theater^ (no Wolfmother)

*with the Sword

^with Battles