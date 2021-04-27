Primus Plot Rescheduled Rush Tribute Tour Dates

Primus will mount their long-delayed tour in homage to Rush, A Tribute to Kings, this summer. The band postponed the dates last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The trek, which will see Primus performing Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety as well as some of their own music, will now kick-off August 10th in Boise, Idaho, before wrapping in Phoenix, Arizona, in October. Wolfmother will open all of the dates, and the Sword will join in on the festivities at some of them.
“Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising … whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, Primus is going on tour again,” frontman Les Claypool said in a statement. “We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I’m very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters.”
A statement from the band reinforced that it would follow local guidelines, regarding pandemic precautions. All original tickets will be honored, although anyone looking for a refund can seek one at their point of purchase over the next 30 days. Refunds to the band’s previously scheduled Toronto, Lafayette, and Minneapolis dates — which the band was not able to rebook — are also available at point of purchase.
Last year, before lockdown, Claypool told Rolling Stone how important it was for him to pay tribute to a band that gave him so much inspiration over the years. He sought Geddy Lee’s blessing before mounting the tour. “I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird,” he said. “So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion.”
Primus Tour Dates
August 10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens
August 11 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
August 13 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
August 14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
August 17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
August 18 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
August 28 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
August 30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
August 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
September 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
September 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
September 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
September 11 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
September 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
September 20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor
September 21 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
September 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
September 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
September 28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
September 29 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
October 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
October 2 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
October 3 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
October 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 6 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
October 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
October 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Outdoors)
October 15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater
October 16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU
October 21 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
October 22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater