Primus Plot Rescheduled Rush Tribute Tour Dates

Primus will mount their long-delayed tour in homage to Rush, A Tribute to Kings, this summer. The band postponed the dates last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek, which will see Primus performing Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety as well as some of their own music, will now kick-off August 10th in Boise, Idaho, before wrapping in Phoenix, Arizona, in October. Wolfmother will open all of the dates, and the Sword will join in on the festivities at some of them.

“Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising … whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, Primus is going on tour again,” frontman Les Claypool said in a statement. “We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I’m very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters.”

A statement from the band reinforced that it would follow local guidelines, regarding pandemic precautions. All original tickets will be honored, although anyone looking for a refund can seek one at their point of purchase over the next 30 days. Refunds to the band’s previously scheduled Toronto, Lafayette, and Minneapolis dates — which the band was not able to rebook — are also available at point of purchase.

Last year, before lockdown, Claypool told Rolling Stone how important it was for him to pay tribute to a band that gave him so much inspiration over the years. He sought Geddy Lee’s blessing before mounting the tour. “I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird,” he said. “So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion.”

Primus Tour Dates

August 10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens

August 11 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 13 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

August 14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

August 18 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

August 28 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

August 30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

August 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

September 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 7 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

September 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

September 11 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

September 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

September 20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor

September 21 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

September 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

September 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

September 28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

September 29 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 2 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

October 3 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

October 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 6 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

October 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

October 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Outdoors)

October 15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater

October 16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU

October 21 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater