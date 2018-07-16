Primus Plot Final U.S. Tour Dates of 2018

Primus announced a new run of headlining U.S. dates promoting their ninth LP, 2017’s The Desaturating Seven. The trek, which marks their final live run of 2018, launches September 9th in Riverside, California and wraps with a pair of back-to-back shows in Denver, Colorado on October 7th and 8th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 20th at 10 a.m. local time. Primus fan club members can access to a VIP pre-sale that begins Tuesday, July 17th at 10 a.m. For all general admission shows, fans who arrive in band- or album-themed costumes will receive preferred entry.

Singer-bassist Les Claypool hyped the tour in a statement, teasing three more “glorious, Goblin-filled weeks of Primus” – a reference to the visuals and narrative of The Desaturating Seven.

“If you haven’t seen it yet or want to catch it one last time, now’s your chance to get your ‘gob on,'” he said. “We might even slip a little Nutbutter onto your Glass Sandwich as we all ride the Hamburger Train to Kalamazoo … well maybe. And, don’t forget, dress like your favorite Goblin or Primus character and win a prize. (We are thinking jars of Pickled Ler Underpants but we’ve yet to work that out).”

Primus recently concluded a massive U.S. summer tour with Mastodon that began in early May and wrapped July 7th in Phoenix, Arizona.

Primus Fall Tour Dates

September 9 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

September 19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre at Fort Tuthill Park

September 22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

September 23 – Tulsa, OK @ The Brady Theater

September 25 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

September 26 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company

September 28 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

September 30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life Music Festival

October 1 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 3 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

October 4 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

October 5 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino

October 7 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

October 8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre