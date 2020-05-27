Primavera Sound Announces Festival Lineup for June 2021

Primavera Sound, Barcelona’s annual music festival, was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year on June 3rd. In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up and live music events were being canceled or postponed around the globe, festival organizers announced that Primavera 2020 would be postponed to late August.

Now, it appears there will be no Primavera 2020 at all — on Wednesday, the festival’s Twitter account posted a brand new lineup slated for June 2021.

Can't do without you. Tickets on sale from June 3rd #BestFestivalForever pic.twitter.com/kleq3dfxu7 — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) May 27, 2020

Bad Bunny, Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, Caribou, Tame Impala, the Strokes, the National, Young Thug and Charli XCX are among the artists included in the 2021 lineup, scheduled from June 2nd through the 6th next year. Several of the major headlining acts that were previously announced for 2020 — including Lana Del Rey and Massive Attack — are not included in the new lineup.

In the wake of COVID-19, nearly every summer music festival has postponed its 2020 date to the fall or to next year. Coachella is currently slated to take place over October 9th to 11th and 16th to 18th, while Tennessee’s Bonnaroo festival will be held September 24th to 27th. Primavera Sound’s inaugural sister festival in Los Angeles is still scheduled to take place on September 12th, 2020; a lineup has yet to be announced.