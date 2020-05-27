 Primavera Sound Announces Festival Lineup for June 2021 - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next INXS Plot Remastered Reissue of Classic Concert Film 'Live Baby Live' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Primavera Sound Announces Festival Lineup for June 2021

Barcelona festival is still scheduled to host its sister event in Los Angeles in September

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Primavera SoundPrimavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain - 01 Jun 2019

Primavera Sound, which initially postponed its 2020 festival from June to August due to COVID-19, will now take place in June 2021.

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Primavera Sound, Barcelona’s annual music festival, was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year on June 3rd. In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up and live music events were being canceled or postponed around the globe, festival organizers announced that Primavera 2020 would be postponed to late August.

Now, it appears there will be no Primavera 2020 at all — on Wednesday, the festival’s Twitter account posted a brand new lineup slated for June 2021.

Bad Bunny, Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, Caribou, Tame Impala, the Strokes, the National, Young Thug and Charli XCX are among the artists included in the 2021 lineup, scheduled from June 2nd through the 6th next year. Several of the major headlining acts that were previously announced for 2020 — including Lana Del Rey and Massive Attack — are not included in the new lineup.

In the wake of COVID-19, nearly every summer music festival has postponed its 2020 date to the fall or to next year. Coachella is currently slated to take place over October 9th to 11th and 16th to 18th, while Tennessee’s Bonnaroo festival will be held September 24th to 27th. Primavera Sound’s inaugural sister festival in Los Angeles is still scheduled to take place on September 12th, 2020; a lineup has yet to be announced.

In This Article: covid-19, direct, festival, live music

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.