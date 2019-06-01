Primavera Sound Festival to Expand to Los Angeles in 2020

Barcelona, Spain’s famed Primavera Sound music festival will expand to Los Angeles in 2020, organizers announced Saturday.

The California offshoot, co-produced by Live Nation and coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Barcelona fest, will take place September 19th and 20th at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful and welcoming. And with this, to give something new to the city, to show a new side and new possibilities to be built and harvested together. So it’s a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles.”

While the Los Angeles lineup won’t be announced for months, fans will have an opportunity to purchase Early Bird tickets for the 2020 festival beginning June 7th at the Primavera Sound website, which is also teasing another offshoot in a to-be-announced city.

The 2019 Primavera Sound festival is happening this week in Barcelona, where the fest launched in 2001 and has steadily grown from a 7,000-person audience in its inaugural year to the 220,000-festivalgoer behemoth in 2018.

Live Nation’s Brian Smith added, “Primavera Sound is an inspiring tastemaker festival and we’re thrilled to be working with their Barcelona team in bringing it to Los Angeles next year. The festival is a forward-thinking exploration of music and culture, and it will offer a unique and powerful experience to connect with fans.”