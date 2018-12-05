Primavera Sound: Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Interpol, Solange Lead 2019 Lineup

Cardi B, Janelle Monaé, Interpol, Solange, Erykah Badu, Future, Nas, Robyn, J Balvin, Rosalía and FKA Twigs lead the lineup for the 2019 Primavera Sound festival, which runs from May 30th to June 1st at Barcelona, Spain‘s Parc del Fòrum.

Other Primavera performers include Mac DeMarco, Christine and the Queens, Danny Brown, Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks, Dirty Projectors, Carly Rae Jepsen, Suede, Liz Phair, Jawbreaker, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Pond, Julia Holter, Snail Mail and Big Red Machine (the collaboration between the National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon).

In a statement, a Primavera publicist notes that the 2019 lineup marks the “first festival of [its] size to create a 50/50 gender line-up.”

As part of the three-day event, Stereolab will reunite for their first show in a decade. The post-rock act recently teased their live return in a post on their website announcing reissues of seven LPs – spanning 1993’s Transient Random-Noise Bursts With Announcements through 2004’s Margerine Eclipse – planned throughout 2019. The band issued their most recent album, Not Music, in 2010.

The 2018 Primavera lineup featured Björk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the National, Migos, Haim, Arctic Monkeys and Lorde among the headliners.