 Primavera Sound 2022: Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck to Headline - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Marty Stuart Cover the 1967 Country Gem 'Skip a Rope'
Home Music Music News

Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck Set for Primavera Sound Festival 2022

Dua Lipa, Pavement Massive Attack, and Gorillaz also set for massive two-weekend festival in Barcelona

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lorde megan thee stallion beck primavera sound lineup

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Nadya Murillo/Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/EELG/GDA/AP; imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP

Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck, Dua Lipa, Pavement, Massive Attack, and Gorillaz are among the artists set to play Primavera Sound when it returns in 2022.

The festival, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain, will be held over two weekends next year — June 2nd and June 4th, and June 9th through 11th — with slightly different lineups each time. The two weekends will take place at the Parc del Fòrum, while in the intervening week, June 5th through 8th, there will be an array of shows at venues around Barcelona. Primavera Sound will wrap June 12th with a special Brunch on the Beach show at Sant Adrià de Besòs.

Weekend one of Primavera Sound will boast Massive Attack, Pavement, Tame Impala, Beck, the National, the Strokes, Bikini Kill, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, 100 Gecs, Dinosaur Jr., Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, Brockhampton, Earl Sweatshirt, Jamie xx, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood, Little Simz, Beach House, Bauhaus, Idles, King Krule, Mavis Staples, and Slowthai.

Related Stories

Our 'Taylor's Version' Wish List: What We'd Like to Hear on Taylor Swift's Future Rerecordings
Beck, Flea Pay Tribute to Sparks in 'The Sparks Brothers' Trailer

Related Stories

weed map 2021
The United States of Weed
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

Weekend Two will feature Dua Lipa, Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Big Thief, Jay Electronica, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Clairo, Courtney Barnett, M.I.A., Run the Jewels, Pa Salieu, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Jessie Ware, King Princess, Sky Ferreira, Slowdive, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Khruangbin, and Tainy.

The artists playing both weekends are Massive Attack, Tame Impala, the Strokes, Gorillaz, and Tyler, the Creator. And those with shows at both the Parc del Fòrum and around Barcelona during the week in between are Beck, Disclosure (DJ set), Jorja Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, 100 Gecs, A.G. Cook, Johnny Beth, Slowdive, and Jawbox.

Other artists set to play around Barcelona during the week include the Magnetic Fields, Chet Faker, Sons of Kemet, Iceage, Kero Kero Bonito, and Kamaal Williams. And the Brunch on the Beach lineup boasts Peggy Gou, Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, and more.

Tickets for next year’s festival will go on sale June 1st at 11 a.m. CEST/5 a.m. EST via the Primavera Sound website. Those who purchased weekend tickets for Primavera Sound 2020 and 2021 — both of which were called off due to Covid-19 — will only be able to attend one of the two weekends, although a special upgrade price for both weekends will be available. Those with single-day tickets to Primavera Sound 2020 and 2021 will have to choose one of the six main days to attend.

In This Article: Beck, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.