Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck Set for Primavera Sound Festival 2022

Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck, Dua Lipa, Pavement, Massive Attack, and Gorillaz are among the artists set to play Primavera Sound when it returns in 2022.

The festival, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain, will be held over two weekends next year — June 2nd and June 4th, and June 9th through 11th — with slightly different lineups each time. The two weekends will take place at the Parc del Fòrum, while in the intervening week, June 5th through 8th, there will be an array of shows at venues around Barcelona. Primavera Sound will wrap June 12th with a special Brunch on the Beach show at Sant Adrià de Besòs.

Zoom in 🔍 More artists to be announced ⏰ Tickets go on sale on 1st June at 11:00 CEST 🔗https://t.co/c165PycRv0#PS202X2 pic.twitter.com/ew4ML8uIhN — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) May 25, 2021

Weekend one of Primavera Sound will boast Massive Attack, Pavement, Tame Impala, Beck, the National, the Strokes, Bikini Kill, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, 100 Gecs, Dinosaur Jr., Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, Brockhampton, Earl Sweatshirt, Jamie xx, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood, Little Simz, Beach House, Bauhaus, Idles, King Krule, Mavis Staples, and Slowthai.

Weekend Two will feature Dua Lipa, Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Big Thief, Jay Electronica, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Clairo, Courtney Barnett, M.I.A., Run the Jewels, Pa Salieu, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Jessie Ware, King Princess, Sky Ferreira, Slowdive, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Khruangbin, and Tainy.

The artists playing both weekends are Massive Attack, Tame Impala, the Strokes, Gorillaz, and Tyler, the Creator. And those with shows at both the Parc del Fòrum and around Barcelona during the week in between are Beck, Disclosure (DJ set), Jorja Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, 100 Gecs, A.G. Cook, Johnny Beth, Slowdive, and Jawbox.

Other artists set to play around Barcelona during the week include the Magnetic Fields, Chet Faker, Sons of Kemet, Iceage, Kero Kero Bonito, and Kamaal Williams. And the Brunch on the Beach lineup boasts Peggy Gou, Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, and more.

Tickets for next year’s festival will go on sale June 1st at 11 a.m. CEST/5 a.m. EST via the Primavera Sound website. Those who purchased weekend tickets for Primavera Sound 2020 and 2021 — both of which were called off due to Covid-19 — will only be able to attend one of the two weekends, although a special upgrade price for both weekends will be available. Those with single-day tickets to Primavera Sound 2020 and 2021 will have to choose one of the six main days to attend.