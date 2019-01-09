D.C. Punks Priests Detail New Album, ‘The Seduction of Kansas’

Washington, D.C. punk firebrands Priests will return this spring with their second full-length album, The Seduction of Kansas. The follow-up to their 2017 debut, Nothing Feels Natural, is out April 5th on Sister Polygon Records, the band’s independent self-run label.

Priests recorded The Seduction of Kansas in Dallas with producer John Congleton, who’s helped indie-rock artists like St. Vincent and Sharon Van Etten leap forward into arty, brainy pop in recent years. Something similarly exciting seems to be afoot with Priests’ new album, judging by the great title track, which swings and glides in ways that the band’s past work only hinted at.

The Seduction of Kansas features prominent contributions from multi-instrumentalist and co-writer Janel Leppin, along with Priests’ core line-up of singer Katie Alice Greer, drummer Daniele Daniele and guitarist G.L. Jaguar. In a press release, Priests cite Massive Attack’s Mezzanine, Portishead’s Third, Nine Inch Nails’ The Downward Spiral and political historian Thomas Frank’s 2004 bestseller What’s the Matter With Kansas? as influences on the new record.

The striking cover art for The Seduction of Kansas was designed by former Priests bassist Taylor Mulitz, who left the band in 2017 to focus on his other band, Flasher, a recent Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know.

The Seduction of Kansas Track List

1. Jesus’ Son

2. The Seduction of Kansas

3. Youtube Sartre

4. I’m Clean

5. Ice Cream

6. Good Time Charlie

7. 68 Screen

8. Not Perceived

9. Control Freak

10. Carol

11. Interlude

12. Texas Instruments

Priests Tour Dates

Fri. March 8 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Sat. March 9 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

Mon. March 11 – Fri. March 15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Sun. March 17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

Mon. March 18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

Mon. April 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. April 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Thu. April 18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. April 19 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Sat. April 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Sun. April 21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Mon. April 22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thu. April 25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Fri. April 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sat. April 27 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

Sun. April 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

Tue. April 30 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Wed. May 1 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sat. May 11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

Sun. May 12 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Mon. May 13 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

Tues. May 14 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

Wed. May 15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Thu. May 16 – London, UK @ 100 Club

Fri. 17 May – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Sat. 18 May – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Mon. 20 May – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Tue. 21 May – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. 22 May – Munich, DE @ Import/Export

Thu. 23 May – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Fri. 24 May – Heidelberg, DE @ Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)

Sat, 25 May – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

Mon. 27 May – Aarhus DK @ Tape

Tue. 28 May – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. 29 May – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. 30 May – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)

Fri. 31 May – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sat. 1 June – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

Sat. June 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sun. June 16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Mon. June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

Tue. June 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Thu. June 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. June 21 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

Sat. June 22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Mon. June 24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

Tue. June 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Wed. June 26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Thu. June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. June 29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Mon. July 1 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Tue. July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore

Wed. July 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sun. July 7 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Tue. July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

Wed. July 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway