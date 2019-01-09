D.C. Punks Priests Detail New Album, ‘The Seduction of Kansas’

Washington, D.C. punk firebrands Priests will return this spring with their second full-length album, The Seduction of Kansas. The follow-up to their 2017 debut, Nothing Feels Natural, is out April 5th on Sister Polygon Records, the band’s independent self-run label.
Priests recorded The Seduction of Kansas in Dallas with producer John Congleton, who’s helped indie-rock artists like St. Vincent and Sharon Van Etten leap forward into arty, brainy pop in recent years. Something similarly exciting seems to be afoot with Priests’ new album, judging by the great title track, which swings and glides in ways that the band’s past work only hinted at.
The Seduction of Kansas features prominent contributions from multi-instrumentalist and co-writer Janel Leppin, along with Priests’ core line-up of singer Katie Alice Greer, drummer Daniele Daniele and guitarist G.L. Jaguar. In a press release, Priests cite Massive Attack’s Mezzanine, Portishead’s Third, Nine Inch Nails’ The Downward Spiral and political historian Thomas Frank’s 2004 bestseller What’s the Matter With Kansas? as influences on the new record.
The striking cover art for The Seduction of Kansas was designed by former Priests bassist Taylor Mulitz, who left the band in 2017 to focus on his other band, Flasher, a recent Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know.
The Seduction of Kansas Track List
1. Jesus’ Son
2. The Seduction of Kansas
3. Youtube Sartre
4. I’m Clean
5. Ice Cream
6. Good Time Charlie
7. 68 Screen
8. Not Perceived
9. Control Freak
10. Carol
11. Interlude
12. Texas Instruments
Priests Tour Dates
Fri. March 8 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival
Sat. March 9 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse
Mon. March 11 – Fri. March 15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
Sun. March 17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
Mon. March 18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light
Mon. April 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. April 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Thu. April 18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Fri. April 19 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
Sat. April 20 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Sun. April 21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Mon. April 22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Thu. April 25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
Fri. April 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Sat. April 27 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
Sun. April 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
Tue. April 30 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
Wed. May 1 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Sat. May 11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
Sun. May 12 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
Mon. May 13 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
Tues. May 14 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
Wed. May 15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Thu. May 16 – London, UK @ 100 Club
Fri. 17 May – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Sat. 18 May – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
Mon. 20 May – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Tue. 21 May – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Wed. 22 May – Munich, DE @ Import/Export
Thu. 23 May – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Fri. 24 May – Heidelberg, DE @ Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)
Sat, 25 May – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
Mon. 27 May – Aarhus DK @ Tape
Tue. 28 May – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Wed. 29 May – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Thu. 30 May – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)
Fri. 31 May – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sat. 1 June – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
Sat. June 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sun. June 16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Mon. June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
Tue. June 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Thu. June 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. June 21 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
Sat. June 22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Mon. June 24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
Tue. June 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Wed. June 26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Thu. June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat. June 29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Mon. July 1 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Tue. July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore
Wed. July 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sat. July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sun. July 7 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
Tue. July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
Wed. July 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Add a comment