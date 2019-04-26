PrettyMuch Wait Through Partner’s ‘Phases’ in New Video

PrettyMuch have released the mid-tempo ballad “Phases.” The boy band will be touring North America on their headlining FOMO Tour this summer.

“Phases” has the boys promising to wait for a negligent lover. The bittersweet track details the lengths they’ve gone to be a constant for a shifty, flippant partner. Members Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret and Zion Kuwonu co-wrote the single while Some Randoms (Kehlani) produced. In the Young Astronauts-directed video, the story is acted out by a young woman who shuffles through a variety of romantic partners without ever sticking around for too long.

This is PrettyMuch’s second new song this year, following the release of “Blind” in January. The group are in their third year together and released their debut EP, PrettyMuch an EP, last year. They’ve opened for Khalid and will be heading out on their second headlining tour in July. The FOMO Tour will kick off in Irving, Texas on July 11th and wrap in Vancouver on August 16th.