Watch PrettyMuch, Lil Tjay’s Graffiti-Covered ‘Lying’ Video

PrettyMuch dropped “Lying,” a new collaboration with Lil Tjay. The boy band has been performing the track on their FOMO Tour this summer.

On “Lying,” the boys pine for an ex who has moved on already. They aren’t quite over it yet, knowing that they’re not quite being honest to themselves or their ex about how they still love this person. “But I’m lying when I talk to you/’Cause you’re lying under someone new,” they sing on the chorus. Lil Tjay adds more to the story, believing he may have been “mistreatin’ my main” and feels guilty for that.

PrettyMuch released their second EP, Phases, in May. The six-song collection followed up PrettyMuch an EP, their 2018 debut. Currently, the band is on their headlining FOMO Tour which kicked off on July 11th. Now in their third year together, this is the boy band’s second headlining tour and third overall after joining Khalid last summer on his Roxy Tour.