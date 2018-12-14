Watch PrettyMuch’s Colorful, Sugary ‘Jello’ Video

PrettyMuch become their dessert in the spritely video for new single “Jello.” The boy band premiered the track on their fall Funktion tour.

For the video, the boys are seen dancing beneath a gelatinous filter, imitating the consistency of actual jello. Shots of a table full of various jell-based dessert dishes are shown in between the choreographed dance moves. On the song, they celebrate who can “call the shots like jello,” make them “weak in the knees like jello” and is also “sweet” like the aforementioned treat.

PrettyMuch was formed two years ago by Simon Cowell. They released their debut EP earlier this year, toured with Khalid in early summer, were nominated for Best PUSH Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards and embarked on a solo trek this fall. Since releasing their EP, the boy band has unveiled a series of new singles, including the Ed Sheeran-penned “Summer on You,” anthemic “Real Friends and Spanglish “Solita.”