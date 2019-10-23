 Watch PrettyMuch, CNCO’s Epic Soccer Match in ‘Me Necesita’ Video – Rolling Stone
Watch PrettyMuch, CNCO's Epic Soccer Match in 'Me Necesita' Video

CNCO released Que Quiénes Somos EP earlier this month, while PrettyMuch debuted Phases EP in May

Brittany Spanos

Boy bands PrettyMuch and CNCO square off in an intense soccer match in the video for their new Spanglish new single “Me Necesita.”

The alluring, horn-heavy track finds the vocal quintets detailing their intoxicating romances. In the video, the bands play opposing soccer teams, and the game turns out to be quite the feat: they fly high and do intense, acrobatic stunts in between scenes of choreographed dancing to the song. The match ends in a tie and a dance number featuring all 10 stars.

Earlier this year, PrettyMuch released their second EP Phases. They spent the summer on their third headlining tour, The FOMO Tour. CNCO, meanwhile, debuted their EP Que Quiénes Somos earlier this month, which followed their sophomore album, 2018’s CNCO. They are currently in the midst of the CNCO World Tour, which wraps in December.

