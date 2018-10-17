Hear PrettyMuch Celebrate ‘Real Friends’ on New Song

PrettyMuch crafted an anthem dedicated to genuine connection with their new song “Real Friends.” The boy band begin their headlining Funktion Tour tomorrow in Seattle.

The bouncy song has the boys singing and sing-rapping above a hyper beat full of trap drills. Taking their verse section independently leads to a gang-vocal chorus, perfect for the celebratory nature of the song. “You can call your girlfriends/I’mma be with my friends/Pull up to the function/Like we real friends,” they offer invitingly, referencing their tour. “We don’t need no service/Turn it to a circus/Party ’til the world ends/Like we real friends.”

Simon Cowell formed PrettyMuch in 2016, and the boy band has released a string of singles ever since. Earlier this year, they toured with Khalid on the Roxy Tour and released their debut EP. More recent singles have included the Ed Sheeran-penned “Summer on You” and Spanglish, Rich the Kid-featuring “Solita.” PrettyMuch’s Funktion tour will last exactly a month and include dates across North America.