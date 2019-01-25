×
Rolling Stone
PrettyMuch Kick Off 2019 With Rooftop Party in New ‘Blind’ Video

It’s the boy band’s first new release of the year

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Boy band PrettyMuch show off their dance skills for the rooftop-set “Blind” video, the group’s first new single of the year. The midtempo, romantic, trap-pop ballad has the boy band lamenting that they would “be better off blind” if they had to go without their lover. “When I close my eyes/All I think about is you,” they belt on the tune’s chorus.

Formed in 2016, PrettyMuch experienced new heights last year as they released their debut EP, Prettymuch an EP, and embarked on multiple tours, including an opening slot on Khalid’s Roxy Tour. Ahead of their Funktion Tour last fall, the boy band dropped several new singles, including the Ed Sheeran-penned “Summer on You,” anthemic “Real Friends,” Spanglish “Solita” and tour-debuted “Jello.” They were nominated for Best PUSH Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and performed “Summer on You” during the award show.

