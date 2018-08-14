PrettyMuch Announce Fall ‘Funktion Tour’

Boy band PrettyMuch have announced their fall tour. Titled the ‘Funktion Tour,’ the trek will span North America throughout October and November.

PrettyMuch’s tour will kick off on October 18 in Seattle and wrap on November 18 in Boston. This will be the group’s third tour this year. In January they embarked on a short, nine-city headlining run and then joined Khalid in May to open for the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s Roxy Tour.

PrettyMuch was formed by Simon Cowell in 2016. They’ve released several singles over the last year, including the Ed Sheeran-penned “Summer on You.” Their self-titled debut EP came out in April.

Funktion Tour Dates

October 18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

October 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

October 24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

October 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

October 26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

October 28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

October 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

October 30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

November 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

November 4 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

November 5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

November 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

November 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

November 11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

November 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

November 13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

November 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston