PrettyMuch Announce Fall ‘Funktion Tour’

Boy band PrettyMuch have announced their fall tour. Titled the ‘Funktion Tour,’ the trek will span North America throughout October and November.
PrettyMuch’s tour will kick off on October 18 in Seattle and wrap on November 18 in Boston. This will be the group’s third tour this year. In January they embarked on a short, nine-city headlining run and then joined Khalid in May to open for the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s Roxy Tour.
PrettyMuch was formed by Simon Cowell in 2016. They’ve released several singles over the last year, including the Ed Sheeran-penned “Summer on You.” Their self-titled debut EP came out in April.
Funktion Tour Dates
October 18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
October 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims
October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
October 24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
October 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
October 26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
October 28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
October 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
October 30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
November 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
November 4 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
November 5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
November 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
November 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
November 11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
November 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
November 13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
November 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
November 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
