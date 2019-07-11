×
Pretty Ricky is Performing at OVO Fest (Drake Will Also Be There, I Guess)

The 9th annual Toronto festival will also feature B2K, Mario, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V

Pretty Ricky during Pretty Ricky Portrait Session - April 12, 2005 at John Ricard Studio in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

Pretty Ricky in New York City, 2005.

John Ricard/FilmMagic

The greatest R&B group of the 2000s is heading to Toronto this August. At Drake’s 9th annual OVO Fest, Pretty Ricky, the men that gave the world classics like “Grind With Me” and “Juicy,” will headline [Editor’s Note: Pretty Ricky is not headlining]. The two-day event will also feature some of the brightest talents the early 2000s have to offer: B2K, Mario, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V on August 4th; Drake will perform on August 5th. Now, let’s get back to Pretty Ricky.

14 years after its release, their hit single “Grind With Me” is still ahead of its time; the outlandish ad-libs sound as crisp as ever. Their steps for sexual stimulation — Step 1. Ya kissing on me; Step 2. Girl, I’m caressing your body; Step 3. Now I’m licking off the whip cream; Step 4. And ooh you’re grinding on me. — are not only helpful, but easily remembered. The iconic video was a peak of the music video era, between the matching red jumpsuits and revolutionary choreography. One could argue that without the group’s effortless melodies, seductive harmonies, and superb rapping skills, a rapper like Drake wouldn’t even be here.

Tickets are available for the Pretty Ricky show at OVO Fest now. They’ll play “Grind With Me.” It’ll be great.

