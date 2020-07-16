 See Pretenders' New 'You Can't Hurt a Fool' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next See Pretenders' Shimmery New 'You Can't Hurt a Fool' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Pretenders’ Shimmery New ‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’ Video

Track will appear on band’s upcoming Hate for Sale album

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Pretenders’ latest single “You Can’t Hurt a Fool” is a simple, soulful ballad — and the band lets it speak for itself in a new video.

Throughout the clip, a vintage-looking dynamic microphone spins and its chrome casing reflects women dancing, smiling, posing and goofing off as Chrissie Hynde sings about a woman entering the room like a diva and commanding the attention of all of her would-be suitors. “A fool never gives it away,” she sings in the bridge. “And a fool will believe what she’ll say … She’s living the dream and singing her song.”

The song was the starting point for the Pretenders’ new album, Hate for Sale, which comes out Friday. Guitarist James Walbourne came up with the title, shared it with Hynde and they worked out the music together for that song and the rest of the LP’s nine other tracks. They’ve teased the record previously with the songs “The Buzz” and “Hate for Sale.”

“I wanted to write with [Walbourne] since day one,” Hynde said in a statement. “James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan and the Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.”

In addition to prepping for the album’s release, Hynde and Walbourne have also been recording a series of Bob Dylan covers. They most recently took on “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight,” which appeared on Dylan’s 1983 LP, Infidels, and have also interpreted “Standing in the Doorway,” “Love Minus Zero” and “Blind Willie McTell,” among others.

In This Article: Pretenders, The Pretenders

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.