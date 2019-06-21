Preservation Hall Jazz Band Preview ‘A Tuba to Cuba’ Album With New Song

Preservation Hall Jazz Band have unveiled the release date to their A Tuba to Cuba album. The soundtrack from their documentary of the same name will be released on June 28th via Sub Pop.

In February, the band released the T.G. Herrington and Danny Clinch-directed A Tuba to Cuba documentary, which chronicled the group’s visit to Cuba. It followed band leader Ben Jaffe as he worked to retrace the connection of New Orleans jazz to indigenous Cuban music, which was a dream of his late father, Preservation Hall founder Allan Jaffe.

“We went to Cuba in prayer position,” Jaffe said in a statement about the group’s pilgrimage to Cuba in December 2015. “We went to receive an offer at the same time. We had never experienced a moment like this, it felt as though all roads were intersecting at once.”

He described the songs from Tuba to Cuba to be like “listening to the radio” and as “a beautiful conversation.” The sentiment is indicative of their latest lively single, “Keep Your Head Up,” which captures the spirit of the music’s roots and how the transmissions between two places thousands of miles apart share common ground.

“We are so proud and honored to share a project we’ve poured so much of ourselves into,” Jaffe added. “The impact visiting Cuba had on us will live with us both individually and as a band forever. We’re still absorbing everything we experienced.”

The 12-song soundtrack is available for pre-order. This summer, Preservation Hall Jazz Band will tour in support of A Tuba for Cuba. They recently announced additional North American tour dates beginning in the fall. They launch their autumn trek on October 22nd in Ridgefield, Connecticut at the Ridgefield Playhouse.